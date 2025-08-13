Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, normal weather to prevail in TN: IMD

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the West-Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.

According to the RMC, “Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over the West-Central Bay of Bengal and its vicinity, a low-pressure area has formed today, August 13th, over the West-Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.”

“The low-pressure area will likely move west-northwestwards and become well marked during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha during the next 48 hours.” the weather department added.

As of Wednesday morning, a cloudy sky has settled over the city, with light to moderate rain anticipated in one or two areas across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts till 1 pm.