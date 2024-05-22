Low-pressure area forms, likely to become cyclone; coastal Tamil Nadu to receive intense rainfall in coming days

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area has formed over southwest adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, which is likely to bring intense spells over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

According to a weather official, low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a deep depression and then a cyclonic storm.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over southwest adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level,” the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin on Wednesday morning.

Due to the system, heavy rain is likely to occur over various parts of coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Later, the low-pressure area is very likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. Thereafter, it would continue to move northeastwards and intensify further, said an official.