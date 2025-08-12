Low marks in NEET: Teenager dies by suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide in her house at Kodungaiyur on Monday. Preliminary investigations have suggested that she took the extreme step as she was distressed for the last two months over her low scores in NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exams.

The deceased was identified as H Madhanashree of Narayanasamy Garden. She lived with her parents, Harish Kumar and Jeeva Rekha. Harish works at a private firm in T Nagar.

The couple’s elder daughter is pursuing MBBS in Russia, investigations revealed. Madhanshree completed Class 12 at a private school earlier this year.

Madhanashree was found dead by her family members on Tuesday morning, after which the police were alerted. Her body was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

Probe revealed that the teenager has been distressed for the last two months after the NEET results were announced in June, and she was usually locked inside the house.

Kodungaiyur police have registered a case and are investigating.





Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app