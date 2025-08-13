Low birth rate: No takers, 208 govt schools in TN close down

CHENNAI: The drop in birth rate in Tamil Nadu and the consequent low enrolment has forced 208 state-run schools to temporarily suspend operations.

As per the data released by the Department of Elementary Education, 1,204 schools did not see any admissions. Of these are 208 government primary and middle schools, 114 government aided schools, 11 partially-funded schools, 869 private schools and two central government schools.

Schools functioning under different government departments that witnessed poor admissions are: school education (157), Adi Dravida department (13), social welfare (19), and tribal welfare (8), all totalling 208 schools.

Speaking to DT Next, a DEE higher official said, "We will resume operations when the enrolment in the area picks up in coming years. The low admission trend has been witnessed across managements/departments."

Most schools with no enrolment are in rural and remote areas with no children of school-going age. In certain cases, children who enrolled in June this year migrated with their parents to other areas.

The department cited urban migration, parental preference for private English-medium schools, and livelihood changes as other reasons for the decline in government school admissions.

The notification cited that according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's population projections for India and states 2011–2036, the number of children aged 0–1 years in TN has fallen from 10.74 lakh in 2011 to 9.53 lakh in 2021 and is projected to drop further to 8.78 lakh by 2026.

The State's total fertility rate declined from 1.68 during 2011–15 to 1.54 in 2021–25.

The State Public Health Department reported that live births dropped from 9.02 lakh in 2023 to 8.46 lakh in 2024, a decrease of 6.2%.