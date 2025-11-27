Lover stabs teacher to death for engagement with another man

TIRUCHY: A 29-year-old painter in Thanjavur allegedly murdered a 26-year-old teacher, his lover for the past 13 years, for getting engaged to another man.

The crime took place when the temporary teacher with the Government Primary School in Alangudi was on her way to the school on Thursday. The deceased P Kavya, a resident of Mela Kalakkudi near Thanjavur, was reportedly in an affair with Ajith Kumar, 29, from the same locality.

However, Kavya’s parents opposed their affair, even though Ajith belonged to their community, and advised her to end their relationship. They got her engaged to a relative on November 23, but Kavya continued to keep in touch with Ajith and reportedly kept the engagement news from him.

When her parents insisted her to stop talking with Ajith since she was engaged, Kavya on Wednesday sent her engagement photos to Ajith and asked him to stop contacting her.

On Thursday morning, Ajith waited for her at Kothattai colony near Mariamman temple, the regular route she rode to the school. He stopped her on the way and asked about the engagement, triggering a heated argument between them. Ajith took out a knife he was carrying and struck her on the head, severely injuring her. Kavya collapsed and passed away.

Ajith went to the Ammapettai police and surrendered himself. A police team rushed to the crime scene and retrieved Kavya’s body, which was lying in a pool of blood. Ajith has been arrested and an investigation launched.