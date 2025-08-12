Lover, her sister & father arrested for killing youth in Dindigul

MADURAI: The police, on Monday, arrested a minor girl from Odisha, her father, and sister for killing a 24-year-old youth in Dindigul.

According to the police, an unidentified body was found at the brick kiln, and later the Keeranur police identified the body as M Saravanan of Thummalapatti village in Dindigul, who had worked in the kiln for almost a year. A week ago, he was sent to a brick kiln office in Coimbatore.

Aggrieved over the mysterious death of Saravanan, his relatives reached out to the Collectorate on Monday, demanding the arrest of those responsible for his death. The relatives suspected that Saravanan, who worked in a brick kiln at the village, had been murdered.

Investigations revealed that Saravanan was engaged in a love affair with a 17-year-old girl, who is a migrant worker from Odisha. Saravanan last met her on Saturday, but was found dead on Sunday morning. Further inquiries revealed that their relationship turned sour. Based on the minor girl’s confession and CCTV footage, the police arrested the minor, her sister, and her father.