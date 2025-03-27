Lorry driver kills roommate over TV volume dispute in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A lorry driver murdered his roommate following an argument over reducing the television volume in Coimbatore on Tuesday night.

Police said Arumugam (35), from Gopalpatti in Dindigul, and Syash (35), from Kerala, both working as drivers, were staying in a rental room at Sundarapuram.

While Arumugam was asleep at night, Syash watched TV with high volume. Arumugam asked Syash to turn down the volume of the TV, resulting in a wordy duel.

In a fit of anger, Syash took a liquor bottle, smashed it, and stabbed Arumugam repeatedly. As neighbours came rushing, the accused fled from the spot. Despite intensive treatment, Arumugam succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.