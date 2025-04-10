Lorry crashes into stationary truck near Palani; driver killed

MADURAI: A 51-year-old driver was killed in an accident near Palani on the Pollachi-Dindigul bypass road in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

The deceased victim has been identified as Ganeshan of Tirur of Malappuram district, Kerala. Ganeshan was driving a load vehicle carrying guava from Ayakudi near Palani.

Ganeshan lost control and hit the rear end of a truck parked along the bypass road. The stationary truck was engaged in watering roadside plants.

He succumbed to injuries. Saminathapuram police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered his body and sent it to Palani Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint, a case was registered.