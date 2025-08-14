LoP Edappadi Palaniswami slams closure of over 200 govt schools across TN

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for the closure of 207 government schools due to poor enrolment.

He described the situation as disgraceful and held the state government, along with the Minister for School Education, accountable for the current state of affairs.

Palaniswami further stated that educationists have accused the government of attempting to systematically shut down government schools across the state to promote private institutions, particularly those run by leaders and functionaries of the ruling DMK.

Referring to remarks made by State Minister Anbil Mahesh, who attributed the closures to declining birth rates and parents opting for private schools, Palaniswami demanded that the government take immediate corrective action.

He urged the administration to reopen the 207 schools without delay by launching a special enrollment drive to admit children from surrounding areas.