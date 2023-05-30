‘Loopholes need to be fixed before Aavin’s plan to boost procurement’

VELLORE: The loopholes in the cooperative milk society and dairy management need to be plugged if the government is serious about countering the challenge from Amul, say stakeholders.

Though Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj has announced plans to increase procurement to 70 lakh litres per day, “it will take some time as Aavin’s daily handling capacity is around only 50 lakh litres per day,” sources said and added that the effective way to increase infrastructure is to opt for BMC (bulk milk coolers), which range in capacity from 3,000 litres to 10, 000 litres through various central government schemes.

“As Aavin has a good name in ensuring proper handling, getting BMCs through various subsidy schemes will help to upgrade its milk handling capacity immediately,” sources said. However, summer is generally a lean season for milk procurement as there will be limited availability of grass for cattle whereas the flush season, which begins from July will boost milk output.

“But, increasing the procurement to 70 lakh litres will take time even during the flush season, as loopholes in dairy and society management, where society presidents allegedly demand provision of up to 5 litres milk for themselves daily in addition to the payment of lump sum cash, will have to be addressed before farmers continue their allegiance to Aavin,” the sources added.

Milk tested for fat content not being taken into account, but being sold to tea stalls in rural areas and farmers who provide quality milk being paid the same as those who provide watered down milk are sore points still. “Unless these issues are addressed it will be a challenge for the state government handle/tackle Amul’s entry,” sources said.

Though Aavin was originally patterned on the Amul model, corrupt practices eroded the milk major while Amul still follows its rules, it was said.

“Government thinking is that if Aavin procures 70 lakh litres daily

from the 1.25 crore litres available, then the 42 private players will have to scramble for the remaining 55 lakh litres, which will not provide any major procurement quantum for Amul. But, Amul’s strong point is that it has proper infrastructure, which is totally farmer-oriented. And it is this difference which will finally count,” sources noted.