Lok Sabha agenda in all languages right move towards linguistic equality: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan

MADURAI: CPM's Madurai MP Su Venkatesan on Monday said that the recent decision to provide Lok Sabha's daily agenda in all languages is a welcome move and a step forward in the fight for linguistic equality.

In a post on the social media platform X, he criticised the Official Language Committee of Parliament for continuously imposing Hindi across the country. "While the committee works without pause to promote Hindi hegemony, those of us who believe in linguistic equality are persistently fighting to Indianise Parliament," he said.

Venkatesan described the struggle as having many phases, the first one being the right to speak in one's mother tongue, and the next being the right to have interpretation available in all languages. He expressed joy over the availability of the Lok Sabha daily agenda documents in all languages. "It is not a coincidence that this facility is not being made available for Sanskrit," he noted.