Locals’ protest over elephant intrusion hits traffic in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: Vehicle movement on the Gudalur-Kerala State Highways was disrupted for around six hours on Wednesday as people blocked the road, condemning the forest department for failing to prevent frequent intrusions of wild elephants.

Shops also downed shutters in protest after two wild elephants strayed into Padanthorai Bazaar in Devarsholai area on Tuesday midnight.

A large number of villagers from Padanthorai, Kambadi, Kuchimuchi, Anjukunnu, Devarshola, fourth mile, Kottaimattam, Kaniyanvayal, and third division, led by Gudalur AIADMK MLA Pon Jayaseelan, squatted on the Gudalur-Kerala road at 8 am in protest, while braving rains by holding umbrellas. They shouted slogans demanding that the forest department drive away the wild elephants.

Following the protest, a team comprising the forest department, police, and revenue department officials arrived and held several rounds of talks. After a long wait for vehicle traffic to resume, several students returned home without attending school. Meanwhile, a wild elephant, which was being goaded into the forest area, attacked a cow grazing in the Kambadi area.

The Gudalur forest department assured to take up maintenance of trenches to prevent the intrusion of elephants. “A committee comprising villagers, staff from the revenue department, police, panchayat staff, and forest department will be formed to initiate measures to prevent elephant intrusions. The committee will assess and come out with scientific solutions to be implemented to prevent damages and elephant intrusions,” said the statement.

Following assurances, the villagers withdrew the protest after six hours, but threatened to resume their agitation if no concrete measures were taken to prevent elephant intrusions.