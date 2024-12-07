Locals from Krishnagiri chase herd of wild elephants that wandered into residential areas

CHENNAI: A herd of eight elephants from the Jawalagiri forest area near Denkanikottai wandered into the Gumlapuram village in the wee hours of Friday, as reported by Maalaimalar.

On hearing this, locals and forest officers who rushed to the spot, tried to chase the elephants back into the forest.

Following this, the elephants wandered into a eucalyptus farm a couple of kilometres away and camped there.

Forest officials were continuously monitoring the movement of these elephants and attempting to lure them further into the forest.

The herd of elephants further wandered into the Thavarakarai jungle and camped there along with two other groups of elephants. More than 28 elephants that are split into two groups are currently camping in the forest.

In a similar incident, a single wild elephant named Giri wandered into a field in Thenkanikottai and destroyed ragi and paddy crops that were cultivated there. Despite locals setting up fireworks to scare it away, they continued to wander inside the field after which it wandered into the Noganur forest via Lakkasandra.