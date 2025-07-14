Locals demand better facilities at government school in Kattampoondi

CHENNAI: Parents of the students studying in the Government Higher Secondary School in Kattampoondi, under the Tiruvannamalai Panchayat Union have expressed their concern over the poor condition of the school and have demanded better facilities in the building.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, school which has over 800 students from Kattampoondi and nearby villages, caters to students from classes 6 to 12. However, the school faces severe infrastructural neglect which has caused a lot of inconvenience for students.

Locals said that the toilets had blocks and most of them remain locked while others were damaged and unusable. Apart from this, drinking water taps were broken, leaving students struggling for access to clean water. Overgrown bushes across the campus have turned into breeding grounds for snakes and scorpions creating fear among students.

They said that another major hazard is an open borewell in the school premises which poses a serious risk of accidents. Also, a foul-smelling well with damaged iron grill gate that is located in the school also poses danger for the students.

Following this, parents have urged authorities to take immediate action to fix the issues and ensure that the students have a safe environment when they attend school.