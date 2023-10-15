Locals allege careless road relaying works

CHENGALPATTU: In a classic case of lackadaisical behaviour, the Chengalpattu municipal authorities laid the roads in Dr Varadaraja Street overnight in a haphazard manner without removing a faulty water pump from the middle of the road.

Owing to the impending rains, roads are being laid in several parts of the district. However, when residents of Varadaraja Street woke up on Saturday morning, they were shocked to find that the roads in their area were laid overnight without intimation.

Strangely, the authorities had religiously laid the new roads around a faulty water pump that went out of service years ago. Members of public pointed out that the pump could cause a lot of road accidents, especially among the two-wheeler riders and have requested the municipal authorities to remove it at the earliest.