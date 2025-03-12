Local holiday declared in Thanjavur for Masi Magam festival

CHENNAI: A local holiday has been declared on March 12(today) for all government offices and educational institutions in Thanjavur district for Masi Magam festival.

In lieu of this holiday, the district authorities have declared the 29th of this month (Saturday) as a working day for all government offices and educational institutions in Thanjavur, added a Daily Thanthi report.

On this day, the deities of Swami, Ambal, and Panchamurthy are paraded from the Shiva temples on the banks of the Mahamaham pond for a special abhishekam. Accordingly, this year, the Masi Magam festival began with the hoisting of the flag at the Shiva temple.