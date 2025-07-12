Loadmen protest against migrants in Tiruchy, arrested

TIRUCHY: Loadmen from Gandhi Market in Tiruchy associated with CITU staged a protest against the traders engaged in employing migrant workers, and they were arrested on Friday.

It is said, there are more than 2,000 loadmen engaged in Gandhi market for the past several years, and they have been fighting for their rights, including the fixation of wages and safety of their employment. It is said that a few traders have recently employed the migrant workers, citing lower wages compared to the local people, and so the local loadmen have been organising protests for the past few months.

Meanwhile, one among such traders approached the court and sought direction to employ the migrant workers. This has triggered tension among the local loadmen.

Against such a backdrop, on Friday, the loadmen attached with CITU staged protest in front of the Gandhi Market road. Loadmen Union (CITU) District Secretary Sivakumar presided over the protest. When they blocked the main road during the busy hours, the police arrested all the protesting members.