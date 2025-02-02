Loaded with empty rhetoric, deceitful Budget ignored Tamil Nadu, slams CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Unsparing in his criticism of the union budget which is celebrated by the ruling BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday termed the budget a drama by BJP to deceive the people of the country with empty rhetoric and deceptive decorations.

Stalin also joined the rest of the opposition and questioned why it must be called the union budget if allocation is only meant for election bound and BJP coalition ruled states.

Wondering if the union budget only means a "raw deal" to Tamil Nadu, the CM said, “Not even the term Tamil Nadu features in the budget again. We put forth so many requests. Did you not have the mind (inclination) to even include one of them in the union budget? Highways, railway projects, and Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects, why has none of it been allocated? What is stopping them.”

“Tamil Nadu tops the chart in most of the reports of the union government like the Economic Survey, higher education institutional ranking, and Niti Ayog. Tamil Nadu is lauded page after page by the union government reports. But, why was Tamil Nadu completely neglected in the budget even this year?” the CM asked, sarcastically questioning, “Shouldn't a fraction of the interest shown in imposing a language and policies opposed by the state also be shown in budgetary allocation?”

Reasoning that the financial burden of the states has been steadily rising owing to the union government reducing its share of funds in the implementation of its projects, the CM said that the union, which provides very little subsidy for various projects, has also imposed numerous conditions in their implementation.

“Even if the schemes are implemented effectively, the publicity-mongering union government does not release due share of scheme funds to the state if the scheme advertisements do not have an emblem of the union government. The union government only appreciates publicity and does not show concern for public welfare,” he added.