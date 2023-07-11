Begin typing your search...
L&O situation is satisfactory in Tamil Nadu: Stalin
He said that the people spreading hatred and spewing venom on social media has increased manifold and it must be dealt with strictly.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
Speaking at the review of the law and situation in the state, CM Stalin said the prevalence of drugs has decreased drastically and the police force must ensure that the state remains drug free.
