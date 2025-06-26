Livestock prices just a click away for TN farmers soon

CHENNAI: Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, and Fishermen Welfare Department Secretary N Subbaiyan has announced that a dedicated website will be launched to facilitate the sale of livestock at a reasonable price, thereby increasing farmers' income and protecting their interests.

Through this website, livestock farmers will be able to access the current market price situation for livestock. It will enable them to sell livestock at a reasonable price, ensuring a fair price to farmers, he said. The Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Corporation will implement these works, the secretary stated while inaugurating a conference here on Thursday at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

TANUVAS and Indian Veterinary Extension Forum, Puducherry jointly organise the first international and tenth IVEF Conference on “transforming livestock and rural development: A paradigm shift in teaching, research and extension” from June 26 to 28 at Madras Veterinary College, in which the department secretary made the announcement.

One hundred twenty delegates, including those from the US, participated in the conference.