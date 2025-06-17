Live up to Periyar’s vision by conducting caste survey, don’t hide behind Centre’s census, Vijay tells DMK govt

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday urged the State government to conduct an independent caste survey immediately, asserting that it is imperative for achieving authentic social justice and proportional representation for all communities.

He added that failure to implement proportional representation would amount to a betrayal of 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy's vision and the principles of genuine social equity.

Welcoming the Union government's decision to conduct a caste-based census alongside the national population census in 2027, Vijay cautioned that the exercise must not be reduced to a political formality.

"It should not be a blind enumeration driven by political interests. A comprehensive caste census should lead to fair reservation and internal reservation policies. A dedicated commission, inclusive of representatives from all communities, must oversee this process to ensure transparency and legitimacy," he said in a statement.

Vijay reiterated that the demand for a caste census was central to the TVK's foundational policy declaration.

"This demand has now gained nationwide traction, compelling the Centre to concede to the idea," he said.

The actor-politician further emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government must not rely solely on the Centre.

"Other states have already exercised their powers to conduct caste surveys, collecting detailed data on social, educational, and economic indicators. Tamil Nadu must follow suit," he asserted.

Accusing the DMK government of inaction, Vijay warned, "If the State government continues to hide behind the BJP-led Centre and delays the survey, the people of Tamil Nadu will rise to demand it louder than ever."