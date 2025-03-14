LIVE | Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 to be presented shortly

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Budget for 2025-26 will be presented by State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the Legislative Assembly building in the state Secretariat today at 9.30am.

The Business Advisory Committee of the House is set to meet later in the day to finalise the duration of the Assembly session.

House Speaker M Appavu announced that the supplementary budget for the year would be tabled next on March 21.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to live stream the Budget presentation at 100 locations across Chennai.

Among the key venues are Dr MGR Central Railway Station, Murasoli Maran Park, Anna Nagar Tower Park, Koyambedu bus terminus, Marina Beach, Pondy Bazaar, and Kathipara Park.