Live storage in reservoirs in South India drops to 16%, less than national average

CHENNAI: South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, is facing a severe water crisis this summer as the live water storage level has dropped to 16% out of its total storage capacity of 53.334 billion cubic feet (bcm). It is less than eight percentage points of the national average.

Central Water Commission (CWC) has been monitoring the live storage status of 150 reservoirs across the nation, with total storage capacity of 257.812 bcm. The live storage available in these reservoirs is 50.432 bcm, accounting for 28% of the total storage capacity, according to the Commission's report published on May 2.

The cumulative water storage in 42 reservoirs, which have been monitored by the CWC, in the Southern region - comprising Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala states - is 8.353 bcm as against the total storage capacity of 53.334 bcm.

The storage is minimal when compared to the corresponding period of last year (28%) and the average of storage of the last ten years, during the corresponding period (22%), according to the CWC's recent bulletin.

Though the water level declined in other regions (Central, Western, Eastern, and Northern) too, they were placed better than the southern region. The live storage in other regions ranges between 29.8% and 36%.

On January 4, the live storage in major reservoirs across the nation stood at 69.35% (178.784 bcm). It plummeted to 16% in the last four months owing to various factors, including supplying water for irrigation, drinking water purposes and evaporation due to extreme temperature.

In Tamil Nadu, in particular, the departure of normal storage of water declined from - 23% in January this year to - 43% early this month.

Total storage capacity - 257.812 bcm

Live storage - 50.432 bcm, accounting for 28% of total storage capacity

North region - 10 reservoirs

Live storage - 6.051 bcm (31%) as against total capacity of 19.663 bcm

Eastern region - 23 reservoirs

Live storage - 7.451 bcm (36%) as against total capacity of 20.430 bcm

Western region - 29 reservoirs

Live storage - 11.081 bcm (29.8%) as against total capacity of 37.130 bcm

Central region - 26 reservoirs

Live storage - 17.496 bcm (36%) as against total capacity of 48.227 bcm

Southern region - 42 reservoirs

Live storage - 8.353 bcm (16%) as against total capacity of 53.334 bcm