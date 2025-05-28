Live bullet seized from army jawan at Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE: A live bullet was seized from an army jawan heading to Bengaluru by flight from Coimbatore airport on Tuesday.

Police said Pradeep Kumar (26), a native of Thrissur in Kerala, was returning to join duty when a check by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport revealed the presence of a live bullet in his baggage.

He was bound for Bengaluru and proceeded to Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

During an inquiry by the Peelamedu police, Pradeep Kumar claimed ignorance of the live bullet in his baggage.

He was then let off after sharing the details of the seizure of a live bullet with army officials in Dehradun.