Lit incense stick left behind by kids triggers cracker fire blast in Dindigul

CHENNAI: A room filled with fireworks was destroyed after the crackers exploded near Natham in Dindigul district on Thursday.

The mishap occurred when a group of children left a lit incense stick unattended in the room. It led to crackers catching on fire, and the resultant blast led to extensive damage, destroying all items kept in the room.

Authorities have urged the public to prioritize safety and avoid handling fireworks in enclosed spaces to prevent such incidents.