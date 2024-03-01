List out central projects weblocked, CM Stalin dares PM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls was evident on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence he was slandering against the DMK and its government. Stalin also sought to know what central schemes his government had “blocked”.

Writing to his party cadre on the eve of his birthday, Stalin said, “PM Modi has started visiting Tamil Nadu frequently. Fear of defeat is evident on his face. The fear is manifesting as anger on his face.”

Taking strong exception to the charges Modi levelled against the DMK regime, CM Stalin, responding to the PM’s claim that there was a lack of cooperation from the DMK-led TN government in implementing central projects in the state, said, “He says we are blocking projects launched by him. It would be convenient to respond if he could list out which projects he brought that we impeded to.”

Wondering if the DMK was against AIIMS or Metro Rail and if the government had ever stayed away from allotting land to central initiatives, Stalin said the PM was making generalised allegations. “If at all the DMK was opposed to certain central initiatives, it was the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as they are against the interests of students and Sri Lankan refugees, respectively,” he explained.

“Modi, who heads a heartless government that denies the due grants to a state, prevents borrowing, doesn’t sanction even flood relief money, has no right to criticise the DMK,” said Stalin adding a victory in all 40 LS seats and a change of guard at the Centre would be a “sweet birthday gift” for him.

Strongly reacting to the CM, state BJP president K Annamalai said the politics of diversion of the DMK would not sell anymore. Alleging corruption in the implementation of central schemes like the Jal Jeevan mission, Hosuinf scheme, diversion of panchayat funds and impediments to highway projects in the state, Annamalai said it was astonishing that the CM has sought to know what central projects his government had prevented in Tamil Nadu after doing all this.