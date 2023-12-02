Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm likely in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Chennai Meteorological Centre has predicted moderate thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu for Saturday morning.

The regional weather department also forecast light rain in another 11 districts of the state.

"Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli Kanyakumari and Karaikal districts of Tamil Nadu," the weather department said in a bulletin late on Friday night.

"Light rain is likely at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Nilgiris, Theni and Puducherry in the next three hours," it added.

The weather department also issued an advisory and mentioned the impacts of the weather forecast.

The advisory included the impact of waterlogging, slippery roads, traffic and minor damage to loose and unsecured structures in some areas.

Meanwhile, amid the looming fear of a cyclone over Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday warned that the sea will be rougher than usual in the coastal areas.

The sea has gone 100 metres backwards, where the shore's breadth has increased at Velankanni Beach in Nagapattinam district due to the cyclone effect. The northeast monsoon is intensifying and heavy rain is taking place in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage-No-1' in five ports, including Nagapattinam port. With the India Meteorological Department's prediction of a cyclonic storm in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone.