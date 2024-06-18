Begin typing your search...

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning may occur in 8 districts in Tamil Nadu.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Jun 2024 12:45 PM GMT
Light to moderate rain predicted in eight districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours: Weather Department
Representative image (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday said that an atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the south region of the states.

Accordingly Dindigul, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Karur, Theni, Tirupur, and Kanniyakumari would witness rains for the next 3 hours.

