Light to moderate rain predicted in eight districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours: Weather Department

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday said that an atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the south region of the states.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning may occur in 8 districts in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly Dindigul, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Karur, Theni, Tirupur, and Kanniyakumari would witness rains for the next 3 hours.