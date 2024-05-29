Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu for next 7 days: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday stated that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in a few locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from May 29 to May 31, due to an atmospheric lower-level circulation across southeast regions. Rains are also expected in some places from June 1 to June 4.

Additionally, Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 30-31 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for today and the next few days are as follows, as per RMC data:

May 29 and 31: The maximum temperature in certain areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may rise 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal. Over the next two days, the maximum temperature is expected to slightly decrease, ranging from normal to slightly above normal (1-2 degrees Celsius).

June 1 and 2: A few locations in Tamil Nadu, including Puduvai and Karaikal, may get mild to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning.

Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, hilly areas of Coimbatore district, Trichy and Namakkal districts may receive heavy rainfall at one or two places.

June 3 and 4: Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.