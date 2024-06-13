Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu for next 6 days: Weather department

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre issued a statement on Wednesday in which it stated, an atmospheric circulation is prevailing over south regions of the state.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu in Puducherry and Karaikal from 13 July to 18 July.

It is also reported that the sky will remain cloudy for the next 48 hours, in the above mentioned places.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur evening and night over a few places in the city.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36–37 °C, and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26–27 °C, the statement added.