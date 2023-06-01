Begin typing your search...

Accordingly, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts are likely to receive rain for the next 3 hours.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Jun 2023 3:30 AM GMT
Light to moderate rain likely in 7 dists of TN for next 3 hrs
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted the possibility of rain in seven districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

In accordance to an earlier report from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning might occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today due to the low atmospheric circulation and heat wave prevailing over Tamil Nadu.

