Light to moderate rain likely in 35 districts of TN for next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday predicted the possibility of rain in 35 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours due to the low atmospheric circulation prevailing over Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Trichy, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Madurai and Kanyakumari are likely to receive rain for the next 3 hours.

In accordance with an earlier report from the RMC, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning might occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till September 29.