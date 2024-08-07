Light to moderate rain likely in 14 districts of TN from 7 pm today: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Wednesday stated that 14 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive Moderate rain with thunder and lightning from 7 pm.

According to the weather department, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and the Nilgiris will get rains.

The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu across the next few days.