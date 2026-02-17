Light to moderate rain in south TN from February 20

As a result, light to moderate rainfall is likely in coastal and interior parts of southern Tamil Nadu from February 20 to 22. However, northern coastal districts are expected to remain dry during this period.

Isolated light to moderate rain may occur over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and south interior Tamil Nadu on February 20. The rainfall is expected to spread to a few places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 21.