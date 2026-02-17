Light to moderate rain in south TN from February 20

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area formed over the equatorial Indian Ocean has moved into the southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said, adding that the system was accompanied by an upper air cyclonic circulation extending above mean sea level and is expected to intensify on February 18 (Wednesday).
As a result, light to moderate rainfall is likely in coastal and interior parts of southern Tamil Nadu from February 20 to 22. However, northern coastal districts are expected to remain dry during this period.
Isolated light to moderate rain may occur over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and south interior Tamil Nadu on February 20. The rainfall is expected to spread to a few places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 21.
On February 22, light to moderate rain is likely in some parts of South Tamil Nadu and isolated areas of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. By February 23, isolated light to moderate rain may continue across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Dry weather is expected to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the coming days. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C below normal in some areas on February 20 and 21, while near-normal temperatures may prevail in isolated pockets.
Mist and haze are expected in parts of north Tamil Nadu during the early mornings of February 18 and 19, potentially reducing visibility.
In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 32°C, while the minimum may drop to 21°C. Dry weather is expected, with mist or haze likely during the early morning hours of February 18.