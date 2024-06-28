Light rains to continue in several parts of Tamil Nadu until weekend

CHENNAI: As light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in several parts of the State until the weekend, the maximum temperature is expected to be near normal in most places and about 2-3 degree Celsius above normal in a few places in the State, the Regional Meteorological Centre stated.

The rains have kept the average temperature in June moderate, while usually the weather department records the highest maximum temperature in this month.

Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore received heavy rainfall and several other districts including Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari also received light rainfall on Thursday.

The Nilgiris received the highest amount of 13 cm of rainfall on Thursday, followed by 12 cm in Tirunelveli.

Coimbatore recorded 09 cm of rainfall, while Kanyakumari received 05 cm, followed by 03 cm in Tenkasi and 02 cm in Theni.

Independent Weather Blogger K Srikanth stated that Southwest monsoon 2024 is expected to remain active with widespread rains to continue along the peninsular west coast.

Meanwhile, the leeward plains of Tamil Nadu including Chennai may see mostly dry weather prevail with isolated thunderstorms expected to return by Saturday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at one or two places in the State until July 3, 2024.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to remain cloudy, with rains in some places.

The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be 35-36 degree Celsius and 28-29 degree Celsius respectively.