Lifespan of DMK govt will end soon, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the lifespan of the DMK government will end in eight months.

Addressing a gathering as part of his poll campaign ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ in Krishnagiri, the leader of the opposition also termed the new schemes being launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin as an election gimmick.

“The DMK government implemented the ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’ only because of the pressure exerted by AIADMK. Stalin has now announced giving the honorarium to 30 lakh more women under the scheme with an eye on the polls. Why didn’t the DMK give them so far? It’s a tactic to betray people for votes,” he said.

Claiming that ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin scheme is an AIADMK’s project, renamed and launched by the DMK, Palaniswami wondered why the DMK government has been launching schemes after four years of its tenure.

“As many as 15 lakh medical camps were conducted during ten years of AIADMK rule for the benefit of the poor, and 2000 Amma clinics were opened across Tamil Nadu. Once AIADMK comes back to power, the 4000 Amma clinics will be opened,” he said.

Referring to the ‘Ungaludan Stalin scheme, the leader of the opposition asked why the petitions received during the last Assembly polls in a sealed box were not resolved. “Stalin could be given a Nobel Prize for lying,” he said.

Palaniswami also exuded confidence that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win 210 seats in Tamil Nadu in the ensuing assembly polls. He also said that the AIADMK and BJP have joined hands with a sole intention of defeating the DMK regime riddled with corruption.