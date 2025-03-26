Life term for Virudhunagar man convicted of murdering youth with hammer

MADURAI: Virudhunagar District Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted a man of murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

According to the prosecution, K. Karuppasamy (67) of Sennalkudi village, Virudhunagar was found guilty of murdering P. Vishnu (24), who’s a native of Kollam, Kerala. Both of them worked in a private firm at Kattanarpatti near Vachakkarapatti. A quarrel between them resulted in the killing of Vishnu.

The enraged Karuppasamy attacked Vishnu with a hammer, leaving him dead. Vachakkarapatti police filed a case on September 7, 2020, following the murder.

After examining the witnesses, the Sessions Judge pronounced him guilty of murder and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. Besides, a fine of Rs 6,500 was imposed on the accused, sources said.