'License of agent will be cancelled, if milk is sold in black market'

CHENNAI: In a stern warning to the Aavin agents, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said the license of the agent will be cancelled if the milk is sold in the black market.

"While the milk sachets have been distributed to the wholesalers and retailers as per the requirement, strict action will be taken and the license of the agent will be cancelled if the milk is sold in the black market or sold at a higher price than MRP without providing it to the customers, " said Mano Thangaraj.

For the past three days, due to the flood triggered by Cyclone Michaung, there has been a shortage of milk across the city and its suburbs.

The shortage is due to logistics issues including supply vehicles being unable to reach the city and due to the chaos in distribution of milk to the customers and the panic buying.

Even on Thursday, many retail outlets couldn't distribute milk sachets to each and every customer and Aavin management was trying to manage the situation by sending additional sachets in the evening.

"Regular milk distribution returned by Thursday and additionally, 11 tons of milk powder sold. Sufficient stock of milk powder is available for continues supply. Those who need more milk powder can contact Aavin outlets, " added Mano Thangaraj.