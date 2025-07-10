LHB Coaches for Puducherry–Mangaluru Express trains from July 17

CHENNAI: Rakes of two pairs of express trains will be converted from existing conventional rakes to LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches to enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers.

Train no. 16855/16856 Puducherry – Mangaluru Central – Puducherry Express will run with LHB coaches Ex. Puducherry with effect from July 17 and Ex. Mangaluru Central from July 18.

Train no. 16857/16858 Puducherry – Mangaluru Central – Puducherry Express will run with LHB coaches Ex. Puducherry with effect from July 19 and Ex. Mangaluru Central from July 20.

Consequent to the conversion into LHB coaches, the composition of train no. 16855/ 16856 and train no. 16857/ 16858 will be revised as one AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, nine Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and a Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and a Luggage cum Brake Van.