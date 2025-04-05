Letters misdirected, SPCSS-TN alleges in open letter to President

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), a non-profit working solely on the education sector in TN, in an open letter to the President Droupadi Murmu, alleged that both letters sent to the President had been misdirected.

In the letter, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS-TN, stated that a 20-page detailed representation dated December 24, 2022, had been forwarded to the Chief Secretary of TN – which was revealed through Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by the educationalist.

Additionally, another letter written on January 10, 2023, by the Madurai constituency MP, based on Prince’s letter had been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, revealed an RTI reply by the president’s secretary. “However, MHA confirmed through an RTI reply that no such letter was received,” highlighted the open letter. “Firstly, why is the letter addressed to the President being forwarded to the TN Chief Secretary? Additionally, how did another letter written by the MP vanish?”

The letter further stated that the purpose of the letter was to “draw the attention of the President that the MHA is deliberately abusing the process by posing irrelevant questions to frustrate the efforts of the State government”.