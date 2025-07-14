Letter to Union rail minister: ‘Enforce strict reservation in Divyang coaches’

CHENNAI: Calling to ensure safety and accessibility for persons with disability in trains, especially in disabled coaches, the Special Children Parents Association from Tamil Nadu have written to the Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw, insisting on the urgent need for enhanced security measures and strict enforcement of disability reservation policies in railway coaches.

The association members have requested the ministry to ensure the strict implementation of disability reservation in coaches, and also provide additional security personnel and CCTV surveillance in disability reserved coaches.

Furthermore, they also urged the ministry to conduct regular checks to prevent unauthorised persons from occupying reserved seats, and create awareness among railway staff in handling passengers with disability. The letter has also cited incidents of passengers with disability being poorly treated by either fellow passengers or staff in the railways.

It’s noteworthy that an incident came to light in Tiruchy where a differently-abled man was attacked inside the Divyang coach.