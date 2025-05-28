Let us resolve to safeguard Nehru's India: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Urging the people to resolve to safeguard the India envisioned and developed by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday said that the foundational principles of the country and the fundamentals of the Constitution were under threat.

In his statement issued on the 61st death anniversary of Nehru, Selvaperunthagai said, "The foundational principles of the country, equality, unity and development, and the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution crafted by Nehru, Gandhi and Ambedkar are under threat today. Under these circumstances, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the glorious leader defending the great values of the Constitution, justice and communal harmony through his efforts like Bharat Jodo Yatra." Stating that the yatra was not only a political rally, the TNCC chief said, "It is an act against RSS ideology, and an initiative to realise the united and equal India envisioned by Nehru. On the death anniversary of Nehru, let us resolve to safeguard the Indian he envisioned by joining Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge."

Remarking that media freedom was under assault in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime, Selvaperunthagai said that the prevailing situation does not allow one to function cordially without the financial assistance and technological support of the government. The information and news to be broadcast through the union information and broadcasting ministry has become a tool to fulfil the wishes of the government, he said, listing out the various contributions of the Nehruvian era, mainly the IIT, IIM and AIIMS.