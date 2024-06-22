Leopard spotted near Primary Health Center in the Nilgiris

CHENNAI: A leopard was spotted at early hours of Saturday near a primary health centre in Thuneri near Ooty.

According a Daily Thanthi report, the footage was captured in the CCTV nearby.

Locals have informed the forest department about this issue, and officials are inspecting the area, stated the report.

The forest department officials have advised people not to go out alone at nights and to inform the forest department immediately if movement of the animal is found.