Begin typing your search...

    Leopard snared to death in Kattabettu forest range

    Villagers spotted the carcass of the animal in a private farm owned by K Thangaraj (62), along Naragiri to Pattamukku Road and informed the Kattabettu forest department.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 July 2025 8:52 PM IST
    Leopard snared to death in Kattabettu forest range
    X

    Representative Image (PTI) 

    COIMBATORE: A leopard died after getting caught in a snare put up in farmland at Kattabettu forest range in Kotagiri on Monday.

    Villagers spotted the carcass of the animal in a private farm owned by K Thangaraj (62), along Naragiri to Pattamukku Road and informed the Kattabettu forest department.

    A team led by Forest Range Officer (FRO) Srinivasan rushed to the spot and examined the carcass of the female leopard, aged around four years.

    After a post-mortem, the carcass of the animal was burned as per protocol.

    A case has been registered, and further inquiries are on to nab the culprits, who set up the snare.

    In November last year, a male tiger aged around three years was trapped in a snare kept for poaching wild boar and deer near the reserve forest area and suffocated to death in Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

    leopardForest department
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X