Leopard kills pet dogs, evades capture in TN's Nilgiris

CHENNAI: Despite multiple attempts by the Tamil Nadu forest department to capture a leopard that has killed at least three pet dogs in the past week, the big cat continues to evade traps in the Nilgiris district.

The elusive predator, which has been prowling around residential settlements near Ooty, has created panic among locals and prompted fresh safety advisories from wildlife officials.

The Nilgiris forest division initially placed a cage and camera traps at Glenrock after two pet dogs were mauled within days. However, the leopard later moved to Vandisolai, where it killed another dog, forcing forest staff to relocate the cage and install two additional camera traps on Tuesday.

A live goat has been tied inside the trap to lure the animal. Officials said that pet dogs, which usually sleep within the premises of houses, are being targeted, while stray dogs appear to have escaped attacks.

“Once every three days, the leopard kills pet dogs. We suspect that it consumes one dog over two days before returning to hunt another. In view of this, private school authorities have been instructed to ensure that students move in groups and not alone after school hours,” said an official from the Nilgiris forest division.

Forest personnel have also issued advisories to residents and tourists in Glenrock, Gardenmand and Pudumand to avoid venturing out at night. “People have been asked not to leave domestic animals outside after dusk and to keep the surroundings well-lit,” the official added.

Incidents of leopards entering human settlements are not new in the Nilgiris. In 2020, a seven-year-old boy was killed by a leopard near Pandalur, while in 2018, a three-year-old girl died following a leopard attack at Anaikatty. Several similar encounters have occurred near Gudalur and Coonoor in recent years, highlighting the growing overlap between human habitation and wildlife corridors. Experts point out that deforestation, habitat fragmentation, and food scarcity are pushing leopards closer to villages.

The forest department has intensified patrolling and urged residents to promptly report any leopard sightings. As the search continues, residents remain anxious, hoping the big cat will soon be captured before another tragedy strikes.