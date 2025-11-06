Leopard found dead near toll plaza in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A leopard was found dead on Wednesday near the Vikravandi toll plaza in Villupuram, a senior forest department official said. "An unfortunate accident involving a young male leopard that ventured out of its territory.

It strayed into a highly unexpected area," Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra told the news agency. He said the exact cause of death would be known only after the postmortem report is received.

A Periasamy, Conservator of Forests, said there were no visible external injuries on the animal. "The postmortem is being conducted. We'll soon know how exactly the leopard died," he said.

A Vikravandi toll gate employee who reported the incident told the media that he received a call at around 3 am about the leopard's death near the toll gate.

"I think it must have come via the river that runs adjacent to the road. I informed the police immediately," the employee said.