Leopard cub found dead in Nilgiris district
UDHAGAMANDALAM: A leopard cub was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a tea estate near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.
A few tea estate workers, who noticed the carcass of the animal in the Pandalur range of Gudalur forest division, informed the forest officials.
The Gudalur forest division officials are investigating the cause of death.
