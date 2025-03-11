Legalising MSP: Show of strength by state SKM planned on March 19 at Tenkasi

TIRUCHY: Ahead of the third round of talks between Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM-Non Political) and the union government on March 19 at Chandigarh, the Tamil Nadu unit has decided to organise a mega gathering at Tenkasi to insist on legalising the MSP, said PR Pandian, the state coordinator of SKM-NP on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, PR Pandian said, the union government had held two rounds of talks with the agitating SKM members in Delhi on legalising the MSP. However, the talks failed as the union government gave no assurance on the demands nor implemented the apex court’s direction on the issue.

The third round of talks is organised on March 19 with the members at Chandigarh.

“Ahead of the talks, the SKM Tamil Nadu unit has planned to organise a mega gathering at Tenkasi which will be a grand show of strength in which the farmers from across the state would assemble and express solidarity to the SKM’s efforts and insist on legalising the MSP as it would instil hope among the farmers across the country,” Pandian said.

Condemning Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement on the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery, Pandian said that the act of Karnataka Chief Minister is against the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“We wonder why the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is maintaining unusual silence against the statement of Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Pandian pointed out that a few evil spirits from Karnataka have been threatening not to screen Tamil movies in the state and this might be an indication that the Tamils living in Karnataka could be attacked. “Chief Minister Stalin will be responsible if anything happens to the Tamils who live in Karnataka,” Pandian added.