Legal action will be taken against fertilizer dealers, says Agri Minister MRK Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, State Minister for Agriculture-Farmers Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday said legal action will be taken against the fertilizer sellers who insist on buying agro-inputs that farmers do not want.

During the review meeting with the Agriculture-Farmers Welfare department officials in the state secretariat here, Panneerselvam said fertilizer dealers and agro-input sellers should not force the farmers to buy co-agro-inputs while selling fertilizers.

"According to the Fertilizer (Control) Order 1985, strict action will be taken against the fertilizer dealers and agro-input sellers who violate the Order and their licence would be cancelled if necessary, " the minister said.

This comes after a section of farmers' representatives urged the state government to direct the fertilizer dealers and agro-input sellers not to force them to buy bio and agro inputs while buying fertilizers.

He also directed the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) faculties to provide adequate training to the Agricultural Assistant Officers and field workers on fertilizer application and conservation of soil fertility.

He also directed the officials to ensure availability and distribution of quality fertilizers without shortage.

Agricultural Production Commissioner Apoorva IAS and other officials were present in the meeting.