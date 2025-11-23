Left posturing for political mileage can't see Modi's vision, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday flayed the Left parties, accusing them of double standards and political theatrics over labour-related protests, referring to the stir announced against the Centre's three new labour codes.

In a statement, Tamilisai alleged that Communist leaders who claimed to champion labour rights were merely posturing for political mileage rather than genuinely standing by the working class.

She criticised Left leaders for participating in workers' protests in the morning and later attending what she described as luxurious luncheons at Arivalayam (DMK headquarters), calling the behaviour symbolic of their chameleon-like politics.

Tamilisai said the BJP-led Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced four revolutionary labour codes aimed at strengthening workers' rights, ensuring minimum wages, safety standards, job security, and expanding social protection for women, migrant and unorganised workers.

The former governor dismissed claims that the new labour laws favoured corporates, stating that for the first time in India's history, appointment letters, minimum wages, and safety regulations had been made compulsory for all workers. She further said the laws reduce bureaucratic harassment and protect workers from exploitation by trade union intermediaries.

Tamilisai accused Left parties of opposing the reforms not for workers' welfare but because digital transparency weakens their union control.

"Prime Minister Modi has transformed the slogan 'Empowered workers represent a stronger India' into policy reality," she added.